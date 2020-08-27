Fallbrook Woman's Club 'Zooms' along with virtual meetings and creative fundraisers

Members of the Fallbrook Woman's Club continue to raise funds for projects despite the coronavirus pandemic, including from left, Karen Kreutz, Alice LaBonte-Hsu, Teri Katz, Pam Hermansader, Roxann Clouse, Mary Vitrano, Diane Jensen, Marianne Nolte, Kathy Simmons, Sharon Drucker and Linda Lovett and not pictured, BJ Maus, Lee Johnson, Vicky O'Kelly, Phyllis Audiss, Shirlee Fagan and Sharon Stika.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club is complying with the governor's mandate, as well as the California Federation of Women's Clubs, by not holding regular in-person monthly meetings. The club's board members are meeting regularly online via Zoom.

The board members continue to make plans for the upcoming year. Monthly newsletters are sent to members to keep them informed of upcoming plans. The entire membership of FWC will be invited to join in a Zoom "Meet and Greet" in the coming week. Members will be contacted by a board member to inform them on the use of Zoom, as needed.

While the club's fundraising efforts for local charities are currently on hold, the FWC continues to be creative and host virtual or stay-at-home fundraisers to support our philanthropic causes. For anyone interested in more information or wanting to join the FWC, contact the club at [email protected]

The Fallbrook Woman's Club is a member of Women's Clubs International. Its goal is to encourage women to improve the community, state and the nation through volunteering time, talent and interests.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.