Five injured in crash involving semi, two other vehicles involved on I-15

North County Fire said five people were taken to area hospitals after a semi-truck overturned on northbound Interstate 15 around 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 in a crash that involved two other vehicles in Fallbrook just south of Highway 76.

North County Fire had begun a technical rescue associated with the incident, as CHP reported two people needed rescue in two different vehicles.

"(The injured have) been transported to various area hospitals all of them non-life-threatening, thankfully," North County Fire's John Choi said. "Some are going to have to have trauma resources because of the contributing factors of the mechanism of rescue. But outside of that, they're going to walk out of this alive. So, that's good."

The crash initially blocked all northbound lanes of traffic on I-15, and as of 3:08 p.m., only the No. 1 lane of the freeway was open and three others were closed along with the southbound onramp to the I-15 northbound onramp. The closures and the Sig Alert issued were still in place as of 4:10 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a minivan and a Toyota Tacoma were involved in the crash and the CHP was investigating the incident. No cause for the accident has been reported by the agency.

Choi reported that neighboring agencies from Pala Fire Department, Deer Springs, and Vista contributed to the rescues and care of patients.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]