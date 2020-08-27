Half-acre brush fire reported just south of Pechanga Reservation

Firefighters were responding Sunday afternoon to a small brush fire south of the Pechanga Indian Reservation and just inside San Diego County.

The blaze was reported at 1:54 p.m. in the 38000 block of Magee Road, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Kendall Bortisser said.

The fire was burning about a half acre at a slow rate of spread as of about 2:10 p.m., according to Bortisser.

North County Fire was providing one water tender to deal with the blaze, according to agency spokesman Capt. John Choi.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

...