Legacy Endowment Community Foundation continues a cycle of growing and giving

FALLBROOK – The Legacy Endowment Community Foundation made several recent additions to its board of directors, as well as four significant grants to local nonprofits which have been faced with extra challenges this year.

"Our recent board growth is a direct reflection of Legacy's growth overall," Mark Hvasta, board chair of the Legacy Endowment, said. "We are being proactive in an environment where the words like adaptive and pivoting become the new normal in a global pandemic world. Most folks naturally understand that nonprofit organizations provide services, goods and resources to meet community needs. But these organizations also help drive economic development in virtually all sectors of our society. To support a charity right now in this environment of uncertainty can be incredibly positive and satisfying act of compassion to help others, as well an act of hope and courage in our ability to rebound in the near future. Legacy Endowment Community Foundation has great options for gift planning to make sustained charitable contributions possible today, tomorrow and well into the future."

Jean Larsen, Legacy's executive director, said, "The recent out-of-cycle grants made to the Fallbrook Food Pantry, REINS, Elizabeth Hospice and Foundation for Senior Care were a direct result of our setting aside money in a community fund for situations just like COVID-19 impact. We learned a great deal about having such a specialized fund always at-the-ready from our experience with Witch Creek and Lilac fires and working with the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce who spearheaded the Out of the Ashes Fund."

Following forward-thinking ideals to continuously benefit those living within the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities is deeply imbedded in Legacy Endowment Community Foundation's name and an important aspect of its mission, a motivating factor for Roy Moosa and Wallace Tucker to join Legacy's board of directors. Both individuals are longtime and highly respected volunteer civic leaders in the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities who give back in a variety of forward-thinking ways to uphold, sustain and enhance the area for all those living, working and retiring nearby.

When Roy Moosa is not busy in his Sun Realty office, he can be found working with one of his many favorite charities such as the Fallbrook Historical Society or Fallbrook Village Association. He shows dedication, interest and involvement in any number of projects he helps or has helped spearhead in the area, including the 2017 endeavor that brought the train caboose to downtown Fallbrook, Hvasta said.

"Roy has had a variety of top-tier experiences as an elected member of local and regional planning groups of which, on occasion, intersects with administrators of the county of San Diego," Larsen said. "The recruitment of individuals to Legacy's board of directors who have an understanding of local governance is a big plus to our work. He certainly has had to use this understanding from both a real estate and governance standpoint when, in 2018, he purchased the historic 1948 Mission Theater, revitalizing the venue as a town auditorium for live performances, special events and unique programs.

We know his expertise and familiarity with the area's nuanced civic and municipal features will be a wonderful addition to our volunteer leadership team," she said.

Wallace Tucker, co-founder of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy along with his friend Vince Ross, and late wife Karen, is also filling a Legacy board seat. Wallace is familiar with Legacy Endowment's various channels for sustained charitable giving as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy has established funds with Legacy and has been a past recipient of annual gifts set up by past benefactors, Hvasta said.

"Wally's background and professional career has been amazing and bountiful, spanning the scientific world of astrophysics, higher education, and even a foray into playwriting," Hvasta said. "He and his wife Beverly love their home here in Fallbrook, and believe the land managed by the conservancy is one of the areas' most treasured assets. Wally's global view – one could say, cosmic view -- combined with his local-outlook and perspectives will bring another dimension of thinking to our mission, vision and values."

Founded in 1994, Legacy Endowment Community Foundation is 100% dedicated to representing the interests of its donors. Its donor-centric stewardship responsibilities focus on donors having a safe and productive investment haven for making charitable contributions to their favorite charities, even challenging times. Yearslong analysis of their endowment performance demonstrate solid and consistent returns, and a recent analysis of their investment strategy shows a solid recovery from March's economic downturn and significantly better performance for its stakeholders than the S&P as a standard benchmark.

For more information about Legacy Endowment Community Foundation, their website can be found at http://Legacyendowment.org or contact 760-941-8646.

Submitted by Legacy Endowment.