One man dead after shooting in Fallbrook, investigation continues

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Thomas Seiver of the homicide unit speaks in a video released by the department in the hours after a man was shot in killed on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - Sheriff's deputies were investigating a deadly shooting Saturday, Aug. 29 in Fallbrook that resulted in the death of one male.

It happened shortly after noon in the 700 block of Convertible Lane, off of East Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies closed the road to traffic while an investigation into the shooting continued.

According to a neighbor, there were shots fired, and a person assumed to be the suspect passed through the neighbor's yard.

"I heard two voices scream after (the) first gunshot," the neighbor said. " ... then five more rounds, then dead silence."

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide unit vehicle is parked near the scene of a homicide in Fallbrook Saturday, Aug. 29. Village News/Martha Gomez Avila

According to the Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit, deputies responded to the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts by North County Fire were performed but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness on the scene reported that a renter was taken in cuffs, but it wasn't clear whether the arrest was related to the shooting. The department has not offered any further suspect information.

The name and age of the victim have not been released by the Sheriff's Department.

The homicide department has assumed the investigation and anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.