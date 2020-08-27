Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

RV fire causes lane closures on 76

 
Last updated 8/31/2020 at 7:52pm

A fire closed lanes of state Route 76 in Bonsall Monday evening. North County Fire/Village News courtesy photo

Lanes of westbound state Route 76 were blocked Monday evening near North River Road in Bonsall due to an RV fire, authorities said.

The vehicle fire broke out a little after 5 p.m., North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

Responding firefighters arrived at the scene to find the RV fully engulfed in flames, Choi said.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.

At least one person was still in the vehicle when the fire was first reported, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log, but Choi said no one was injured.

The American Red Cross was called in to find sh...



