Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County Credit Union raises $130,900 for school supplies for homeless students

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/2/2020 at 4:08pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Community Credit Union's ``Stuff the

Bus'' campaign raised $130,900 to provide school supplies for students heading

back to school, the financial institution announced today.

The proceeds from the fundraiser, conducted in collaboration with the

San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia radio stations, were used

to fill 7,724 backpacks and provide more than 2,000 planners and 24,000 face

masks.

SDCCU Stuff the Bus benefits students in San Diego County experiencing

homelessness, with supplies going to 32 school districts and 26 charter

schools....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/02/2020 21:39