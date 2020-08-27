San Diego County Credit Union raises $130,900 for school supplies for homeless students

Last updated 9/2/2020 at 4:08pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Community Credit Union's ``Stuff the

Bus'' campaign raised $130,900 to provide school supplies for students heading

back to school, the financial institution announced today.

The proceeds from the fundraiser, conducted in collaboration with the

San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia radio stations, were used

to fill 7,724 backpacks and provide more than 2,000 planners and 24,000 face

masks.

SDCCU Stuff the Bus benefits students in San Diego County experiencing

homelessness, with supplies going to 32 school districts and 26 charter

schools....