San Diego County Credit Union raises $130,900 for school supplies for homeless students
Last updated 9/2/2020 at 4:08pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Community Credit Union's ``Stuff the
Bus'' campaign raised $130,900 to provide school supplies for students heading
back to school, the financial institution announced today.
The proceeds from the fundraiser, conducted in collaboration with the
San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia radio stations, were used
to fill 7,724 backpacks and provide more than 2,000 planners and 24,000 face
masks.
SDCCU Stuff the Bus benefits students in San Diego County experiencing
homelessness, with supplies going to 32 school districts and 26 charter
schools....
