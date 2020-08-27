San Diego County registrar of voters looking for election site managers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Registrar of Voters announced Friday, Aug. 28 he was seeking temporary full-time site managers to operate assigned polling places for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling places will be open for four days instead of one, Registrar Michael Vu said. His office will hire election workers rather than use volunteers because training is more extensive for the expanded time period. Site managers can earn $20 per hour.

Site managers will be required to train and lead a staff while representing the registrar ``in a professional, nonpartisan manner.''

Managers are required to attend a paid five-day training program to learn how to run a polling place and train their election worker staff.

From Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, site managers must work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The managers may be required to work more than eight hours a day during the week and may need to work some weekends during peak periods leading up to Election Day.

On Election Day, Nov. 3, site managers must work from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to a statement from the registrar, the office is working with the county's public health services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters. Personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to workers so they can conduct the election process safely.

English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese are also needed.

Site manager applications are available online at sdvote.com.