San Diego Superior Court summoning jurors again, trial slated for next month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Following about six months without jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego Superior Court announced Tuesday, Sept. 1 that it has begun summoning jurors again in anticipation of trials resuming next month.

Jury duty summons were mailed out this week calling for prospective panelists to appear at the downtown San Diego courthouse beginning Oct. 9.

While one murder trial interrupted by the pandemic was completed while San Diego County courthouses were closed to the general public, a criminal trial slated to begin Oct. 13 will be the first to commence fol...