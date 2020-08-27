Sheriffs Log

Last updated 8/30/2020 at 3:20am

Aug. 7

1000 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

Aug. 8

5500 block Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of narcotics for sale, under influence of controlled substance

3000 block Red Mountain Heights Dr Arrest: Violation of temporary restraining order

Aug. 9

Ammunition Rd @ S. Main Ave Petty theft

100 block S. Main Ave Battery

100 block Ash St Arrest: Public intoxication

900 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication

1300 block Hillside Dr Petty theft

Aug. 11

600 block De Luz Rd Petty theft

1300 block Old Stage Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

1400 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Aug. 12

1300 block Old Stage Rd Stolen vehicle

200 block E. Ivy St Arrest: Discharging laser at occupied aircraft

Aug. 13

1800 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Under influence of controlled substance

4400 block Ramona Dr Arrest: Obstructing a peace officer

200 block Ash St Battery

900 block E. Mission Rd Violation of court order

2400 block Gird Rd Battery

Huffstatler St Recovered stolen vehicle

Aug. 14

1600 block S. Mission Rd Death

4700 block Pala Rd Shoplifting

2300 block Huffstatler St Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant

Aug. 15

Alturas Rd @ W. Aviation Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

1900 block Gopher Canyon Rd Arrest: Willful cruelty to child, terroristic threats

100 block Palmas Norte Petty theft

7900 block Camino del Rey Grand theft

31900 block Del Cielo Este Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

Aug. 16

1000 block Rodeo Queen Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

3500 block Sarah Ann Dr Grand theft

2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

Aug. 17

2100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Violation of court order

800 block Porter St Arest: Domestic abuse with serious injury

1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic battery

Pala Rd @ Sweetgrass Ln Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale