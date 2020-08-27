Sheriffs Log
Last updated 8/30/2020 at 3:20am
Aug. 7
1000 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
Aug. 8
5500 block Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of narcotics for sale, under influence of controlled substance
3000 block Red Mountain Heights Dr Arrest: Violation of temporary restraining order
Aug. 9
Ammunition Rd @ S. Main Ave Petty theft
100 block S. Main Ave Battery
100 block Ash St Arrest: Public intoxication
900 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication
1300 block Hillside Dr Petty theft
Aug. 11
600 block De Luz Rd Petty theft
1300 block Old Stage Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
1400 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Aug. 12
1300 block Old Stage Rd Stolen vehicle
200 block E. Ivy St Arrest: Discharging laser at occupied aircraft
Aug. 13
1800 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Under influence of controlled substance
4400 block Ramona Dr Arrest: Obstructing a peace officer
200 block Ash St Battery
900 block E. Mission Rd Violation of court order
2400 block Gird Rd Battery
Huffstatler St Recovered stolen vehicle
Aug. 14
1600 block S. Mission Rd Death
4700 block Pala Rd Shoplifting
2300 block Huffstatler St Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant
Aug. 15
Alturas Rd @ W. Aviation Rd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
1900 block Gopher Canyon Rd Arrest: Willful cruelty to child, terroristic threats
100 block Palmas Norte Petty theft
7900 block Camino del Rey Grand theft
31900 block Del Cielo Este Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
Aug. 16
1000 block Rodeo Queen Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
3500 block Sarah Ann Dr Grand theft
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
Aug. 17
2100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Violation of court order
800 block Porter St Arest: Domestic abuse with serious injury
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic battery
Pala Rd @ Sweetgrass Ln Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale
Reader Comments
(0)