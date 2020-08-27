Temperatures in SD County to warm up through end of week
Last updated 9/2/2020 at 11:08am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures throughout San Diego County will warm
slightly each day leading up to the arrival of a heat wave for Labor Day
weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from
Friday morning through Monday evening in the western valleys, the mountains and
the deserts. An excessive heat watch will also be in effect from Saturday
morning through Monday evening in coastal areas.
High pressure will strengthen over California throughout the week and
begin ushering in the sweltering conditions on Friday,...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)