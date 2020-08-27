Temperatures in SD County to warm up through end of week

Last updated 9/2/2020 at 11:08am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures throughout San Diego County will warm

slightly each day leading up to the arrival of a heat wave for Labor Day

weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from

Friday morning through Monday evening in the western valleys, the mountains and

the deserts. An excessive heat watch will also be in effect from Saturday

morning through Monday evening in coastal areas.

High pressure will strengthen over California throughout the week and

begin ushering in the sweltering conditions on Friday,...