Vallecitos School District approves telecommuting policy

The Vallecitos School District board approved a policy on telecommuting by school district employees.

The board’s 5-0 vote, Aug. 11, approved an addition to the district bylaws which provides a policy for staff members who desire to work from home or other off-campus locations.

“We have the option under the circumstances,” Linda Miller, business manager of Vallecitos School District, said.

Telecommuting may be allowed on a discretionary basis and is entirely voluntary. Either a department or employee may request a full-time, part-time or short-term remote work arrangement. Before entering into any agreement the district superintendent, who is also the Vallecitos Elementary School principal, or the superintendent’s designee will make the determination that telecommuting is suitable for the position, the employee has consistently demonstrated the ability to work independently and meet performance expectations and the work arrangement does not hinder school district operations. The superintendent or principal may also delegate a staff member to make the determination.

Except in an emergency situation, a department may not require an employee to telecommute and an employee does not have a right to telecommute. Working at home or at another location may be necessary at times if widespread illness, natural disaster or another emergency condition renders the school or worksite unsafe or otherwise interrupts the district’s ability to conduct operations effectively at the school or worksite. The superintendent, principal or designee may designate employees to work remotely.

Either an employee or a manager may propose telecommuting as a possible work arrangement. Telecommuting can be informal, such as working from home for a short-term project or working during business travel, or telecommuting can be a formal, set schedule of working away from the office.

Employees approved to telecommute must comply with all district policies, administrative regulations, work schedules and job assignments. In the absence of a specific agreement, the approval of a telecommuting arrangement will not change the compensation, benefits or other terms and conditions of employment. Work performed at home or another off-campus location is considered official public business. District records and communications must be retained and safeguarded against damage or loss, and those records must be kept confidential and only made accessible to the public if required by law.

The opportunity to telecommute shall be entirely at the discretion of the superintendent or designee, and no grievance or appeal will be allowed. The superintendent will assign responsibility for the development and efficient operation of the district’s telecommuting policy to the human resource services administrator or other designee who will as necessary establish, implement and disseminate to employees written operating procedures consistent with the policy.

The superintendent or principal will maintain an administrative regulation which addresses the procedures for telecommuting by Vallecitos School District employees. Employees will be required to read and sign a telecommuting work plan agreement before being authorized to work remotely.

To be eligible for telecommuting an employee must be a regular and permanent employee. Employees who are on a probationary period are not eligible. Before entering into a telecommuting agreement the employee and manager must review and assess whether the position is appropriate for a telecommuting arrangement, the needs and work habits of the employee compared to traits customarily recognized as appropriate for successful telecommuters, the physical workspace needs and an appropriate location for working from home, the employee's ability to follow ergonomic compliance recommendations, and the impact that working from home would have on other employees and the functional needs of the division as a whole.

The manager will be responsible for ensuring that necessary adjustments are implemented and that the telecommuting policy is administered in a manner which will impact the division positively. Before implementing a formal telecommuting agreement, the division’s assistant superintendent or designee will be informed and given authority to approve or disapprove of the proposed action. If the proposal is approved, a draft telecommuting work plan will be prepared and signed by all parties. The human resource services department will review the agreement and maintain the signed agreement, and the superintendent or designee has the final authority to approve or disapprove an arrangement.

Any telecommuting arrangement will be on a trial basis for the first three months and may be discontinued at will and at any time at the request of either the employee or the administration. If the arrangement is terminated by the administration, efforts will be made to provide 10 days notice to accommodate commuting, child care and other issues which may arise from the return to the district office, although in some situations no such advance notice is possible and the telecommuter may be recalled to the office on short notice if deemed necessary by the superintendent or designee. An assessment of the telecommuting arrangement during the trial period will include regular interaction by phone and electronic mail between the employee and the manager along with weekly face-to-face or virtual meetings to discuss work progress and any issues which may arise. At the end of the trial period, the manager will complete an assessment of the arrangement and make recommendations to continue or modify the arrangement. The assessment of the arrangement beyond the trial period will focus on work output, professionalism and completion of goals and/or objectives.

Telecommuting is not considered a benefit of employment and may be terminated at any time at the discretion of the superintendent or designee. Unless extreme mitigating circumstances create a special need, the school district will not provide additional equipment or software if a similarly equipped workstation exists on school district premises. The superintendent or designee will determine the potential need for additional equipment or software on a case-by-case basis.

