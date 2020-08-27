Virtual revitalization meeting addresses outdoor dining, other zoning

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fallbrook Revitalization Committee held a virtual meeting Aug. 18, and the virtual meeting allowed additional San Diego County staff members to participate without making the physical trip to Fallbrook.

The meeting was hosted by county Supervisor Jim Desmond and also included Murali Pasumarthi, traffic engineering manager of county Department of Public Works; Eric Lardy, advance planning division chief of county Department of Planning and Development Services; planning manager Ashley Smith; Stephanie Kopplin planner of Department of Parks and Recreation; Michael Johnson, manager of Code Enforcement, and Matthew Parcasio, outreach and education staff member of Aging and Independent Services. Revitalization subcommittee chairs Eileen Delaney, Kim Murphy, Lila MacDonald and Jeniene Domercq also provided reports as did homeless advocate Brad Fox. Delaney chairs the infrastructure subcommittee, Murphy chairs the housing subcommittee, MacDonald chairs the public safety subcommittee and Domercq chairs the public health subcommittee. Three of Desmond's staff members – Shaina Richardson, Donna Cleary and Kristal Jabara – also participated in the meeting.

“Things are moving in the right direction. We’re getting things done,” Desmond said.

The coronavirus quarantine has eliminated indoor dining for the time being as well as many other indoor business activities.

“Unfortunately, there’s no message on when businesses can open up,” Desmond said.

Outdoor dining is permitted. Fallbrook stakeholders worked with PDS to allow activities not included by right in the properties’ zoning and also worked with DPW so that parts of Main Avenue could be closed and diners could eat in the roadway.

“Lila really did the heavy lifting on that one,” Delaney said. “We had a one-week turnaround, which is incredible for anything to happen.”

Because no intersections were closed North County Fire Protection District emergency vehicles can respond to calls on the other side of Main Avenue, and NCFPD was also a partner in the plan to accommodate street dining.

“Fallbrook has long been a leader in many facets working with Public Works,” Pasumarthi said.

“We have been able to engage with the Downtown businesses. We’re not really creating any new services other than expanding the services.”

Johnson said that the county was willing to allow flexibility in the Zoning Ordinance due to the emergency circumstances.

“We’re happy to work with businesses in the area,” he said.

Other violations of county codes will not be tolerated. Code Enforcement handled approximately 300 cases in Fallbrook in 2019.

Delaney and others are working to ensure that any fundraising events by nonprofit organizations not only meet county and fire district requirements but also take into account the revenue losses due to the quarantine.

“The community would like the supervisors to waive any fees for nonprofits,” she said.

Community input included comments about expanding street dining throughout the weekend. Pasumarthi said that DPW would respond to community suggestions.

“The community sets the priorities,” he said. “I don’t want to make these decisions.”

The community is also seeking to update actual zoning for the village area.

“We also have more exciting news about downtown,” Delaney said. “We want to go with a zoning update, design guidelines update.”

In 2003, the county board of supervisors approved five zoning classifications specific to Fallbrook. The Fallbrook village zoning and its associated regulations in Fallbrook’s business district are intended to promote and preserve the village character, create a pedestrian-friendly environment for residents and visitors and encourage the growth of Fallbrook’s art industry. Uses which were in effect before the 2003 adoption of the Fallbrook village zoning are allowed to continue in those locations.

The Village 1 zone is intended to encourage primarily retail businesses fronting a pedestrian-oriented street, and residential dwelling is allowed as a secondary use. The Village 2 zone is intended to serve as a buffer between the retail-oriented Village 1 zone and the more industrial Village 3 zone; in addition to the uses allowed in the Village 1 area, Village 2 zoning also allows more intensive civic and automotive service uses while residences are allowed as a co-principal use subject to limitations.

The Village 3 area is intended to provide opportunities for clean industry and manufacturing, including art creation. All uses allowed under Village 1 and Village 2 zoning are also permissible in the Village 3 area, and the zoning also allows manufacturing and other general industrial uses if the activity is indoors and meets noise and other limitations. The Village 3 zoning also allows service-oriented civic and commercial uses which are more intense than those allowed in the Village 1 and Village 2 areas. Residential use in the Village 3 area is allowed if it can be shown to be compatible with the adjacent commercial and industrial uses.

The Village 4 zoning is similar to the Village 1 zoning but allows for more automotive-oriented uses and a flexible front yard setback. The intent of the Village 5 area is principal and dominant administrative office and professional services use; residential uses are allowed and development shall have a scale and appearance compatible and complementary to adjacent residential uses while uses which generate high volumes of vehicular traffic are prohibited.

The proposed update to Fallbrook village zoning is expected to be reviewed by the Fallbrook Community Planning Group at the planning group’s Sept. 21 meeting.

“Hopefully we can get started with the actual update in October,” Delaney said. “I’m real excited about starting the revitalization of Downtown, the update.”

The planning group vote may be less than unanimous; because Delaney, Murphy and Domercq are also on the planning group, they may recuse themselves due to a potential conflict of interest.

“The goal from the housing committee is how to find ways to create housing closer to where people shop,” Murphy said.

Once the planning group makes a recommendation, PDS will review the proposed zoning updates and make a recommendation to the county’s planning commission.

“We wanted to hone in on what are the issues,” Lardy said.

The update would de-emphasize the actual use provided that various traffic and compatibility criteria are met.

“It really looks at the relationship between the building itself, the building facade and the street,” Lardy said.

Board of supervisors’ approval is needed for a rezone, so the planning commission hearing will include a recommendation to the county supervisors and the board of supervisors hearing would approve the updates.

In February, the board of supervisors directed county staff to work on several measures to streamline the discretionary permit process without sacrificing public review. The changes would implement a self-certification process for engineers, implement permit and California Environmental Quality Act evaluation requirements, increase final engineering flexibility, increase opportunities to expand checklist exemptions for certain permit processes, implement a project issue resolution process and increase coordination and accountability between departments. Smith addressed those items, which eventually will have a planning commission hearing before returning to the board of supervisors for potential adoption.

Fox said that the effect on the community is now being evaluated when trying to remove the homeless from certain areas.

“We’re looking at a more holistic approach,” he said. “Some of the encampments are getting cleaned up. I’m very encouraged about that.”

Parcasio said how the needs of older adults are being met while the quarantine impedes normal activities.

In March, the board of supervisors approved the acquisition of 6.8 acres for a new park in Fallbrook. The Department of Parks and Recreation has held two virtual public meetings to obtain community input about the park, and Kopplin addressed the amenity options.

“We are thrilled that county staff has been so responsive to Fallbrook,” Delaney said.

“This whole effort is just trying to bring the county to you,” Desmond said. “Having the county staff weigh in is critical. I think it’s really good to connect.”

