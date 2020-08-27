Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Warming begins in San Diego County ahead of Labor Day weekend heatwave

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/3/2020 at 10:44am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will warm again throughout San Diego County Thursday, Aug. 3 before a heatwave arrives for Labor Day weekend and increases the risk of wildfires in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong, high pressure system will build over California on Friday and begin ushering in the sweltering conditions over Labor Day weekend, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to 10-15 percent on Saturday and wind gusts out of the east are expected to reach 20-30 mph, setting the stage for near critical fire weather conditions in the inland valleys and near...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020