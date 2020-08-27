Warming begins in San Diego County ahead of Labor Day weekend heatwave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will warm again throughout San Diego County Thursday, Aug. 3 before a heatwave arrives for Labor Day weekend and increases the risk of wildfires in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong, high pressure system will build over California on Friday and begin ushering in the sweltering conditions over Labor Day weekend, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to 10-15 percent on Saturday and wind gusts out of the east are expected to reach 20-30 mph, setting the stage for near critical fire weather conditions in the inland valleys and near...