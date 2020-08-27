Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

ICE makes dozens of San Diego-area arrests during nationwide sweeps

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2020 at 1:49pm



ISAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took dozens of people into custody in the San Diego area in recent weeks as part of a nationwide crackdown on criminal suspects and convicted felons in the country illegally, agency officials said Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The operation, which took place between July 22 and Aug. 20, resulted in 46 arrests across the county, ICE public affairs reported.

Among those jailed, according to the federal agency, were the following Mexican nationals, whose names were not released:

-- A 30-year-old man who injured two ICE officers...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/01/2020 17:03