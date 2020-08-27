ICE makes dozens of San Diego-area arrests during nationwide sweeps

ISAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took dozens of people into custody in the San Diego area in recent weeks as part of a nationwide crackdown on criminal suspects and convicted felons in the country illegally, agency officials said Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The operation, which took place between July 22 and Aug. 20, resulted in 46 arrests across the county, ICE public affairs reported.

Among those jailed, according to the federal agency, were the following Mexican nationals, whose names were not released:

-- A 30-year-old man who injured two ICE officers...