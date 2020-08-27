SD County unemployment drops to 14.2% in major improvement over May

The estimated unemployment rate in San Diego County has fallen to 14.2%, nearly 11 points lower than the region’s peak in May, a report released recently by the San Diego Association of Governments found.

Unemployment has slowly but fairly consistently declined from the high of 25% the week of May 9, with a noticeable spike from 15.1% to 17.4% in early July in part due to closure of indoor businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according the report issued Wednesday, Aug. 19.

While the region has recovered somewhat from those closure orders, the 14.2% figure SANDAG reported Wednesd...