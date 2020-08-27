Unemployment drops to 12.3% as jobs decrease in SD County

The San Diego region’s unemployment rate dipped to 12.3% in July, a 1.5% drop from the previous month, according to figures released recently by the state Employment Development Department.

According to the EDD, total non-farm employment in San Diego County decreased by 2,200 jobs – from 1,357,000 to 1,355,000 – while farm employment remained unchanged.

The decrease in jobs coinciding with a simultaneous decrease in the unemployment rate could indicate that fewer people are actively searching for work, or are looking outside the county for employment – not a good sign for the loc...