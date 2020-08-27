Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

U.S. Humane Society gives wildlife center to San Diego Humane Society

 
Last updated 9/1/2020 at 12:14pm



RAMONA (CNS) - The Humane Society of the United States has gifted the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona to the San Diego Humane Society, the local private animal nonprofit announced Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The 13-acre wildlife center, which has been part of the Humane Society of the United States for more than two decades, provides care to wildlife, including native apex predators such as bears, bobcats, coyotes and birds of prey. The HSUS and the San Diego Humane Society are not affiliated.

With the center, the San Diego Humane Society will be able to expand its lifesaving capacit...



