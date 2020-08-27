Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

LA Rams opening empty stadium in a Hard Knock season

 
Last updated 8/27/2020 at 4:50pm

Credit: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams are opening a lavish new stadium with no fans in it next month.

That might not even be the weirdest thing they'll experience in this utterly unique NFL season.

A year that was already unprecedented because of the coronavirus pandemic got even stranger when the Rams added the omnipresent cameras of HBO's "Hard Knocks" to their daily routines. That microscope has already led to some surreal moments, and others that might be better off forgotten, as coach Sean McVay learned from watching the first episode.

