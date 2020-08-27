School facilities staff add baseball diamond, pool to duties

Although school maintenance staff normally perform routine maintenance on school athletic facilities including fields and floors, traditionally the baseball team undertakes the upkeep of the ballpark surface. The softball team also cares for its field, and if a school has a swimming pool, the aquatics director is involved in some of the upkeep activities.

The closure of the Fallbrook High School campus due to the coronavirus epidemic has prevented coaches and players from handling the maintenance activities for the athletic facilities, but facilities director Bob Salas and his crew have en...