Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By The Associated Press 

California Senate OKs state reviews for police shootings

 
Last updated 8/31/2020 at 12:14pm



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate voted Sunday, Aug. 30 to require the state's top prosecutor to investigate all police shootings that kill an unarmed civilian, advancing one of the highest profile reforms introduced this year in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The Senate OK'd the bill despite opposition from Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has called a previous version of the bill “untenable and unreasonable” because it would cost his office up to $80 million a year. But the legislation easily got enough votes to pass the Senate with bipartisan support an...



