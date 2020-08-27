Lawmaker's bill to end retail pet sales in California on governor's desk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bill by Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, to crack down on puppy mills is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

Assembly Bill 2152, known as "Bella's Act,'' would end the retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits throughout California while still allowing retail establishments the flexibility to partner with rescues or shelters for adoption events.

``The mass breeding operations of puppy mills are unhealthy and inhumane. We don't want animals experiencing that cruelty in California,'' Gloria said. ``Bella's Act will finally fulfill our state's promise to end the illici...