Foundation for Senior Care offers free computer classes

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care offers free senior computer classes in September with fees waived during the coronavirus pandemic. The classes are offered online via Zoom.

Attend “iPhone and iPad” class Wednesdays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The four 2-hour sessions are led by instructors Bob Cebulski and Len Tevebaugh.

This class will cover iPhone basics and communicating with family & friends through the phone, email, and messaging. The second session will cover Safari, contacts, maps and calendar. The last two classes will be dedicated to the camera and the photos app. It will cover taking and editing photos, camera formats and functions and saving and sharing your photos with iCloud. The built-in functionality of the iPhone, including iCloud drive, The files app, Keychain, and iCloud Photo storage. It will also cover the control center, notifications, Air Drop, Find MY – Find my Friends & Find My iPhone, protecting your iPhone/iPad in case of loss and theft and Emergency S.O.S.

Note: This class is not for Samsung, Huawei, Google, Nokia or any Android phone. Bring to the Zoom session, the device that you will be using, Apple ID and Apple password.

Fix-It-Fridays are offered Fridays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 1-3 p.m. Participants can register for each individual date they plan to attend. Volunteers will be available to provide one-on-one help with any questions or problems with a computer, tablet, smartphone and more.

When registering for Fix-It-Fridays, attendees must complete the “Additional Question” section and list what type of device they are using and any problems they are experiencing. The registration will not be complete if this area is left blank.

The classes are free, but donations are accepted. Register by calling 760-723-7570 or visiting https://foundationforseniorcare.org/our-services/computer-classes/.

For more information, contact Foundation for Senior Care at [email protected]

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.