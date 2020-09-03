Foundation for Senior Care presents webinar series

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care presents four free webinar series on “Aging During COVID-19” via Zoom. Learn about ways to take care of loved one in the ​midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Diane Darby Beach, a gerontologist with 28 years of experience in health promotion and eldercare, will be the speaker for each webinar. Register for each session at http://www.FoundationForSeniorCare.org

Attend “Maintaining Brain Function,” Sept. 10, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and learn mentally challenging activities and the importance of social interaction with regard to the brain; identify specific brain healthy foods and exercises; learn mentally challenging activities and the importance of social interaction with regard to the brain and recognize the importance of social interaction with regard to the brain.

Join “When Is My Loved One No Longer Safe Alone?” Sept. 29, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wondering if an elderly loved one is still safe in their present living situation? There are definite warning signs to look for. This webinar is sponsored by Regency Fallbrook.

Learn about “Communicating and Dementia,” Oct. 8, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Improve overall communication skills with memory-impaired individuals, identify communication techniques and coping skills for challenging behaviors and manage behaviors such as shadowing, repetition and agitation.

Attend “Planning for the Holidays,” Nov. 12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The webinar will cover making plans for the holidays in a low-stress manor, learning how to adjust holiday “expectations” and making contingency plans for holiday gatherings.

For more information, contact the Foundation for Senior Care at 760-723-7570, [email protected] or visit http://www.FoundationForSeniorCare.org

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.