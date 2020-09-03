How to be more effective while you work from home

ESCONDIDO – If you're one of the many people who's just getting the hang of work-from-home lifestyle, Broadpoint Properties is guessing that sometimes, you find yourself lacking motivation, feeling like you're in a slump and prone to procrastination, especially when Netflix is a little too nearby. It's OK, it's not "all" you. Did you know that your environment can impact your creativity, productivity and mood? So, if you're starting to dearly miss your office space, here are a few ideas to help you create a truly inspiring home office space.

Keep it bright.

Generally, working in a well-lit room is best practice. But some people like working in a dark setting. If you prefer a bright setting, it is recommended to place your desk by the window where there's natural light. Avoid harsh lights against gloss-bright walls as it can create feelings of lifelessness and anxiety. Whether it is a day or night light setting, choose what works best for you. The key is to create a calm and comfortable space.

Keep it clean.

Have you heard the saying "a cluttered room is a cluttered mind?" And a cluttered mind is a recipe for a lack of productivity. Try setting a dedicated space for papers and other things, like a box or basket or a cabinet in your desk or nearby.

Use productivity apps.

If you're easily distracted by little things that need doing around the house, consider installing apps that block distractions, organize and automate some tasks to help you work smarter and more effectively.

Switch it up.

One of the cool things about working from home is that you are allowed to have more than one workstation. You can work from your couch, use all four sides of your dining table, work by the porch or even from your bed. It's still best to have a dedicated spot where you can place your calendar, paperwork, etc. to prompt yourself that this place is for work only, but at least when it's getting too mundane, you are free to move to a fresh spot to switch things up.

Surround yourself with little nuggets of happiness.

Put a picture up of your loved ones. Or your favorite travel destination. Write little affirmation notes to yourself. Add plants. Some people like lighting up candles, diffusing some essential oils and turning on some feel-good music. Gear yourself up with whatever helps create a calm setting to help you keep focused.

Take breaks.

Unplugging from your work life from time to time actually contributes to productivity. You are human; you need to recover. Try using the pomodoro method, where you set intervals of 25 minutes for pure work, then rest for five minutes. Also, set boundaries as to what time you will entertain work notifications. Have self-care weekends. You'll be surprised at how allowing yourself for some slack time gets you all recharged and so-ready for work days.

Where do you work best? Do you have other productivity hacks? Let us know.

Remember that everyone is in this effort together. Broadpoint Properties hopes that these ideas inspire you to create a home office space that truly works for you.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

Submitted by Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, broker associate, who can be reached at 760-532-1057, [email protected] or http://www.ehlentulo.com. CalBRE #01904564