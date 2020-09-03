After a long battle with Parkinson's disease, Nancy Ann Moramarco died peacefully Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Rainbow. She was born to Mel and Ruby Radcliff, Sept. 17, 1930, in Grants Pass, Oregon. The youngest of three, she grew up in Los Angeles.

She met her future husband, Mario Moramarco, at Belmont Shore in Long Beach and converted to Catholicism before they married Nov. 22, 1951. They moved to Whittier in 1956 and filled the house with 10 children.

After the family moved to Rainbow in 1975, Nancy joined another mother to teach catechism to all the Catholic children there for nine years. She joined Rainbow Valley Grange in 1977, serving in many offices including president as well as California State Grange Lecturer from 1998 to 2001.

She was creative, making arts and crafts, and starting her own business making stuffed animals. Half Norwegian, she was a charter member of Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge in Fallbrook, enjoying its meetings and events for 11 years.

She was her children's biggest supporter in anything they wanted to do from athletics and academics to hobbies and careers.

She liked to travel, watch the Padres and Chargers, go shopping and do word puzzles. Parkinson's disease slowly robbed her of her motor skills, making her unable to do most of those activities, but she kept on going without complaint. She shopped by mail, watched game shows on television, played Scrabble and developed a devotion to the rosary.

Preceded in death by her husband in 2014 and two grandchildren (Ame and Thomas), Nancy is survived by her six sons, Joe (Linda) of Tombstone, Arizona; Doug and Bill of Rainbow; Rick (Denise) of Scottsburg, Oregon; Pete (Anna) of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Pat of Vista, and four daughters Lucette, Suzy and Traci of Fallbrook and Pauli (Brad) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Marriana; Heather, Dawn, and Sean; Michelle, Ed, Ben and Mario; Jake, Lindsey and Peyton; Trevor, Melodie and Steven; 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Marie and Bev and 12 nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 28, and a celebration of life will be scheduled when large gatherings are permitted again.

The family thanked Nancy's caregiver, Maggy, and the staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital for taking good care of her, as well as Hospice of the Valleys for helping to bring her home the day before she died.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Association of San Diego, https://parkinsonsassociation.org/.