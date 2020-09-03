Endless Summer dinner party benefits Fallbrook Food Pantry

Village News/Mario Morales photos
Enjoying the Endless Summer theme of a Fallbrook Food Pantry's fundraising dinner are, clockwise from top left, hosts Chris and Kim Murphy, Ryan and Rebecca Christopherson, Pete and Karen Keough and Sam and Tiara Dabney. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the fundraiser involved small gatherings at different homes.
Village News/Mario Morales photos
Nancy Rocha, right, a server at 127 West Social House, receives help from her friend, Damon Joao, in serving dinner at the Chris and Kim Murphy's fundraiser for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Small Town Kitchen was the other restaurant providing food for the small gatherings taking part in the fundraiser for the food pantry.
