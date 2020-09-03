Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Endless Summer dinner party benefits Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/3/2020 at 3:23am

Village News/Mario Morales photos

Enjoying the Endless Summer theme of a Fallbrook Food Pantry's fundraising dinner are, clockwise from top left, hosts Chris and Kim Murphy, Ryan and Rebecca Christopherson, Pete and Karen Keough and Sam and Tiara Dabney. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the fundraiser involved small gatherings at different homes.

Village News/Mario Morales photos

Nancy Rocha, right, a server at 127 West Social House, receives help from her friend, Damon Joao, in serving dinner at the Chris and Kim Murphy's fundraiser for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Small Town Kitchen was the other restaurant providing food for the small gatherings taking part in the fundraiser for the food pantry.


 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020