Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California announces $20 million in funding for opioid addiction treatment

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 3:49am



OAKLAND – The California Department of Health Care Services announced. $20 million in funding will be awarded to two-thirds, 212, of the hospitals in California to treat people with opioid and other substance use disorders.

The Behavioral Health Pilot Project is based on the California Bridge program that combines medication for addiction treatment in hospital emergency departments with support from a substance use counselor to help people get into ongoing substance use treatment.  

“People seeking help with their drug use should be able to turn to their local hospital and expect to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 10:24