California announces $20 million in funding for opioid addiction treatment

OAKLAND – The California Department of Health Care Services announced. $20 million in funding will be awarded to two-thirds, 212, of the hospitals in California to treat people with opioid and other substance use disorders.

The Behavioral Health Pilot Project is based on the California Bridge program that combines medication for addiction treatment in hospital emergency departments with support from a substance use counselor to help people get into ongoing substance use treatment.

“People seeking help with their drug use should be able to turn to their local hospital and expect to...