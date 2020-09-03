County marks Overdose Awareness Day: No one has to die

Standing in front of 645 placards representing every person who died by accidental drug overdose in San Diego County last year, county and other officials said Monday, Aug. 31, these deaths did not have to happen – and no one else has to die.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, County District Attorney Summer Stephan, County Behavioral Health Director Dr. Luke Bergmann, law enforcement, drug prevention and health care officials gathered at the County Administration Center Monday morning to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.

The annual global event was created in 2001 to rais...