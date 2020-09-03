FBA works to recycle cigarette butts around the village

The pile of cigarette butts are collected by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance volunteers during recent cleanups. The cigarettes will be mailed to Terracycle for recycling.

FALLBROOK – Terracycle cigarette butt recycling units have been placed along the Pico Promenade by the FBA and at the entrance to the Fallbrook Library by Friends of Fallbrook Library to encourage a safe and responsible way to dispose of cigarette butts.

As most Fallbrook residents know, cigarette butts are often the cause of wildfires and routinely get into waterways and eventually the ocean. According to a National Geographic website, smokers around the world buy roughly 6.5 trillion cigarettes each year. That's 18 billion every day. While most of a cigarette's innards and paper wrap...