Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Charlotte Owen
Special to Village News 

How to keep your grass alive in a heat wave

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/3/2020 at 3:22am



The south and southwest regions of the U.S are experiencing a heat wave. Keeping safe should be residents’ top priority, including maintaining their homes and the area surrounding it – the lawn.

Extreme heat can quickly kill the grass they’ve been working to maintain all year. Dry and dead grass can also catch fire with ease, which can spread quickly to homes. But with some preventative and corrective lawn care, residents can keep their lawn and home, healthy and safe.

Keep your grass from dying.

Now is the time to be proactive. If your grass is green, that doesn’t mean it’s f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 10:07