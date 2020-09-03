How to keep your grass alive in a heat wave

The south and southwest regions of the U.S are experiencing a heat wave. Keeping safe should be residents’ top priority, including maintaining their homes and the area surrounding it – the lawn.

Extreme heat can quickly kill the grass they’ve been working to maintain all year. Dry and dead grass can also catch fire with ease, which can spread quickly to homes. But with some preventative and corrective lawn care, residents can keep their lawn and home, healthy and safe.

Keep your grass from dying.

Now is the time to be proactive. If your grass is green, that doesn’t mean it’s f...