Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local Brits remember and honor the past

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 6:25am

Members of British Friends of Fallbrook and Bonsall meet at a tree planted on Main Avenue in memory of Princess Diana, Sunday, Aug. 30, from left, Jayne Bender, Moira Forbes, Sandra Buckingham, Sue Thorne and David Allee.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Excalibur chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire made a donation to Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy to dedicate a tree in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in an auto accident in Aug. 30, 1997.

Now renamed "British Friends of Fallbrook and Bonsall," members met Sunday, Aug. 30, at the tree site to honor that memory. The local philanthropic group was chartered in 1983. Their efforts in the past have been to raise funds for various Fallbrook charitable organizations and keep their ties to the countries of their birth alive.

The "Diana...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

