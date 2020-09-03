Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Edward R. Berchick and Laryssa Mykyta
Special to Village News 

Millions of Americans who get health coverage from employers could lose coverage during COVID-19

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/3/2020 at 7:07pm



Most Americans receive health insurance through their job or a family member’s job. So, when workers lose their jobs, they and their family members run the risk of losing their health coverage as well.

Previously released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement show that about 55.1% of the U.S. population – some 178 million people – had employer-sponsored insurance or ESI in 2018.

A more detailed portrait of ESI gives a glimpse at those who may be at risk of losing their health insurance in light of recent economic up...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 09:51