Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Nursing students perform COVID-19 screenings at Palomar

 
Last updated 9/3/2020 at 7:10pm



SAN MARCOS – A new COVID-19 screening program has brought nursing students back to Palomar College after the program suspended face-to-face instruction in the spring due to social distancing requirements in the state of California.

Every essential employee, student and visitor is being screened for symptoms in drive-thru stations staffed by student volunteers from the nursing department.

While providing a crucial service for the campus at large by screening anyone coming to campus for symptoms, the students are also gaining clinical hours which are required in addition to classroom work...



