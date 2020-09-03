Nursing students perform COVID-19 screenings at Palomar
Last updated 9/3/2020 at 7:10pm
SAN MARCOS – A new COVID-19 screening program has brought nursing students back to Palomar College after the program suspended face-to-face instruction in the spring due to social distancing requirements in the state of California.
Every essential employee, student and visitor is being screened for symptoms in drive-thru stations staffed by student volunteers from the nursing department.
While providing a crucial service for the campus at large by screening anyone coming to campus for symptoms, the students are also gaining clinical hours which are required in addition to classroom work...
