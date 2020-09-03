Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Zachary Stieber
The Epoch Times 

Businesses flee Portland, citing local government failure to protect against riots

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 8:55am

Gillian Flaccus/AP photo

A pedestrian walks past a business damaged during recent riots in Portland, Oregon, July 1.

Businesses are shifting operations from downtown Portland, Oregon, or scuttling plans to open stores there because of the near-nightly rioting and protests that have gone on since May 28.

Portions of the city are boarded up. Rioters, who often gather around 9 p.m. and don't disperse until early the next morning, had caused tens of millions of dollars of damage or lost business by early July.

While many Standard Insurance employees have been working from home since March because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, some continued to work from its downtown headquarters until...



