Village News

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer 

Chadwick Boseman's death leaves saddening mark on 2020

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 8:38am

Kobe Bryant, Rep. John Lewis, and now, Chadwick Boseman.

So far, 2020 has been marred with bad news and tragedy with the deaths of several popular Black icons including Bryant, Lewis and recently Boseman, who died Friday, Aug. 28. All three were viewed as leaders in their respective fields of sports, politics and film – places where people, particularly in the Black community, have often looked for inspiration during a year of racial tension and protests against the police brutality of unarmed Black people.

But for many, the loss of another major figure such as Boseman is taking a toll....



