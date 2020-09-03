Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press 

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/9/2020 at 9:49pm

courtesy

President Trump was nominated by Norwegian lawmaker for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sep 09, 2020 11:02 AM

Eds: UPDATES: This story has been updated with details about nomination procedure.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work "for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East."

Israel and the United Arab...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/10/2020 08:20