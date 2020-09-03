Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump was nominated by Norwegian lawmaker for the Nobel Peace Prize.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work "for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East."

Israel and the United Arab...