1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings over weekend in Fallbrook

Authorities identify one man who was shot to death

One man was killed and another was hurt in two separate shootings in Fallbrook Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire shortly after noon Saturday found Salvador Galvan, 56, mortally wounded in front of a home in the 700 block of Convertible Lane, nea...