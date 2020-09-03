21 new coronavirus cases in Fallbrook since last week

As of Sept. 1, Fallbrook is reporting an increase of 21 coronavirus cases since the prior week.

Fallbrook Regional Health District, with the help of North County Fire Protection District, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire and the County of San Diego holds its last COVID-19 testing event until further notice, Sept. 1.

The 92028 ZIP code, which also includes the communities of De Luz and Rainbow, now has 436 total coronavirus cases as of Monday, Aug. 31, and about 0.8% of the area's population has tested positive for the virus.

The Fallbrook area remains about in the middle of the county's distribution of coronavirus case rates; 92028 has the 35th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, and the 45th lowest rate.

Nearby Bonsall's 92003 ZIP code reported four more coronavirus cases Sept. 1 t...