Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

21 new coronavirus cases in Fallbrook since last week

As of Sept. 1, Fallbrook is reporting an increase of 21 coronavirus cases since the prior week.

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 7:15am

Fallbrook Regional Health District, with the help of North County Fire Protection District, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire and the County of San Diego holds its last COVID-19 testing event until further notice, Sept. 1.

As of Sept. 1, Fallbrook is reporting an increase of 21 coronavirus cases since the prior week.

The 92028 ZIP code, which also includes the communities of De Luz and Rainbow, now has 436 total coronavirus cases as of Monday, Aug. 31, and about 0.8% of the area's population has tested positive for the virus.

The Fallbrook area remains about in the middle of the county's distribution of coronavirus case rates; 92028 has the 35th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, and the 45th lowest rate.

Nearby Bonsall's 92003 ZIP code reported four more coronavirus cases Sept. 1 t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 10:51