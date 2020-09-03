Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Woman's Club support schoolhouse restoration

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 4:52am



BONSALL – Elaine Davis, Scholarship Committee Chair of the Bonsall Woman’s Club, presented a $25,000 check to Jennifer Leung, director of the Schoolhouse Restoration, recently.

The Little Bonsall Schoolhouse was the first meeting place when the Bonsall Woman’s Club was formed in 1980. As such, the building has a sentimental impact on the club’s membership. The building has since been declared a historical monument. Efforts to restore the building is an ongoing effort with the BWC being a major contributor.

“This is a team effort, but it would not be possible without the suppor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020