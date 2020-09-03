Bonsall Woman's Club support schoolhouse restoration

BONSALL – Elaine Davis, Scholarship Committee Chair of the Bonsall Woman’s Club, presented a $25,000 check to Jennifer Leung, director of the Schoolhouse Restoration, recently.

The Little Bonsall Schoolhouse was the first meeting place when the Bonsall Woman’s Club was formed in 1980. As such, the building has a sentimental impact on the club’s membership. The building has since been declared a historical monument. Efforts to restore the building is an ongoing effort with the BWC being a major contributor.

“This is a team effort, but it would not be possible without the suppor...