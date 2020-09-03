Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Districts vary on timetables for bringing students back on campus

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 8:55am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Local high schools like Fallbrook High School could have students on campus in limited numbers on or after Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to district superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez.

San Diego County was officially removed from the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Tuesday, Aug. 18, meaning a two-week countdown was began until county schools could consider reopening campuses to students.

Locally, school districts are taking slightly different approaches to bring students back to campus.

According to Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, the exact date that the process will begin is still a bit unclear.

"As you know, from the beginning we said we would transition to different instructional models following the six-week grading pe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

