Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Community Center offers Cool Zone this weekend

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 5:13pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5; Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7, as a county-designated Cool Zone for seniors can keep cool and and save energy costs, 341 Heald Lane.

In the summer, the County designates Cool Zone sites, air-conditioned settings where seniors and others can gather. The sites encourage people to share air conditioning during the heat of the day, lowering individual usage and helping to conserve energy for the whole community.

Residents can use officially sanctioned Cool Zones to escape the heat and rest u...



