Fallbrook residential fire displaces two, one firefighter transported from scene

A residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Bellington Lane in Fallbrook Wednesday, Aug. 26, caused two people to evacuate and become displaced and caused one firefighter to receive treatment after fighting the blaze.

The multi-agency effort, which began at 6:30 p.m., was contained roughly an hour later.

“The first units on the scene arrived to find about 50% of the structure well involved in fire,” Kevin Mahr, division chief of operations and emergency medical services, said. “And so they took a defensive strategy, meaning we attacked it from the outside. No crews made an i...