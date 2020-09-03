Five injured in crash involving semi, two other vehicles on I-15

North County Fire said five people were taken to area hospitals after a semi-truck overturned on northbound Interstate 15 around 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 in a crash that involved two other vehicles in Fallbrook just south of Highway 76.

North County Fire had begun a technical rescue associated with the incident, as CHP reported two people needed rescue in two different vehicles.

"Impairment is not believed to be a factor within this collision," according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

According to Latulippe, a truck tractor and trailer combination "was traveling on the SR-76 Eastbound to I-15 Northbound on-ramp near the end of the ramp in a right curve. For reasons that are still under investigation the truck tractor lost control and overturned onto its left side as the ramp merged with the mainline lanes of I-15. Two approaching vehicles, a Toyota Tacoma and a Toyota Sienna were approaching the location as the truck tractor and trailer slid from the ramp and across the mainline lanes. Both vehicles became involved in the collision. The truck tractor and trailer stopped on its left side blocking the No. 2 lane, No. 3 lane, No. 4 lane and the ramp."

The crash initially blocked all northbound lanes of traffic on I-15, and as of 3:08 p.m., only the No. 1 lane of the freeway was open and three others were closed along with the southbound onramp to the I-15 northbound onramp. The closures and the Sig Alert issued were still in place as of 4:10 p.m.

"(The injured have) been transported to various area hospitals all of them non-life-threatening, thankfully," North County Fire's John Choi said Thursday. "Some are going to have to have trauma resources because of the contributing factors of the mechanism of rescue. But outside of that, they're going to walk out of this alive. So, that's good."

The driver of the truck tractor and trailer, a 52-year-old male from Tucson, Arizona, suffered major, but not life-threatening injuries. A 72-year-old male from Riverside, who was driving the Toyota Tundra, sustained minor injuries. The 45-year-old male from Temecula driving the Toyota Sienna, and both passengers, a 41-year-old female, and an 8-year-old female sustained minor pain injuries during the collision.

The No. 2 and 3 lanes were reopened at 5 p.m., but the No. 4 lane remained closed through 8 p.m.

Choi reported that neighboring agencies from Pala Fire Department, Deer Springs, and Vista contributed to the rescues and care of patients.

