Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Man injured in Fallbrook shooting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 6:29am



Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday evening in Fallbrook.

The shooting took place just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Mission Road and Iowa Street, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Pat McEvoy said.

A young adult male suffered a gunshot injury to the right leg, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi. The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

McEvoy said sheriff's deputies were on-scene and searching for a suspect as of about 7:30 p.m.

It's the second shooting in Fallbroo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 10:09