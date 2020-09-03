Man injured in Fallbrook shooting

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday evening in Fallbrook.

The shooting took place just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Mission Road and Iowa Street, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Pat McEvoy said.

A young adult male suffered a gunshot injury to the right leg, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi. The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

McEvoy said sheriff's deputies were on-scene and searching for a suspect as of about 7:30 p.m.

It's the second shooting in Fallbroo...