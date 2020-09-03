NCFPD meeting deals with alternative revenue, conflict of interest code

The meeting of the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors, Tuesday, Aug. 25, dealt with two main issues, according to Stephen Abbott, fire chief and CEO of the district.

“The one was the conflict of interest code and then the other one was the approval of the alternative revenue implementation plan,” he said during a phone interview.

The revenue implementation plan Abbott referred to was a California State University San Marcos report generated after the school canvased various departments around the country to come up with solutions that the district could consider...