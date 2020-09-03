San Diego County Adopts New Budget

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors adopted a $6.5 billion revised budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 after public deliberations Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The adopted budget addressed the unexpected COVID-19 and economic crises and also reflected calls for social justice and racial equality.

A $6.4 billion recommended budget was presented to the board Aug. 10, and called for an increase of $159 million or 2.5% over 2019-2020 and $100 million to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Supervisors approved additional spending Tuesday, adding $140.1 million to the budget.

As a resul...