San Diego County Adopts New Budget
Last updated 9/3/2020 at 2:11am
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors adopted a $6.5 billion revised budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 after public deliberations Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The adopted budget addressed the unexpected COVID-19 and economic crises and also reflected calls for social justice and racial equality.
A $6.4 billion recommended budget was presented to the board Aug. 10, and called for an increase of $159 million or 2.5% over 2019-2020 and $100 million to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Supervisors approved additional spending Tuesday, adding $140.1 million to the budget.
