Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD County reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths as SDSU cracks down

 
Last updated 9/9/2020 at 5:38pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials today reported 247 new COVID-19 infections and 12 additional fatalities, raising the region's totals to 41,324 cases and 721 deaths from the coronavirus.

Of the 4,556 tests reported Wednesday, 5% returned positive, increasing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 4.5%, still well below the state's 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 6,339.

Meanwhile, San Diego State University reported another 44 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases within the on- and off-campus student population...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Village News

