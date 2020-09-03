Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SD County reports 325 new COVID-19 cases, fives deaths

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 9:27am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths from the illness, raising the county's cumulative totals to 39,446 cases and 700 deaths.

Five men died between Aug. 1 and 31, and their ages ranged from mid-40s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Of 9,031 tests reported Thursday, 4% returned positive, maintaining the county's 14-day rolling positive testing rate at 3.8%, well below the state's 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 7,190.

Locally, Bonsall has re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 11:51