SD County reports 325 new COVID-19 cases, fives deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths from the illness, raising the county's cumulative totals to 39,446 cases and 700 deaths.

Five men died between Aug. 1 and 31, and their ages ranged from mid-40s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Of 9,031 tests reported Thursday, 4% returned positive, maintaining the county's 14-day rolling positive testing rate at 3.8%, well below the state's 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 7,190.

Locally, Bonsall has re...