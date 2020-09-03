QuadraMune for preventing and beating COVID-19

A cavalcade of disinformation and outright lies have surrounded the spread of COVID-19 over the last five months. Americans have been subjected to numerous contradictory assertions and directives from global bureaucracies like the World Health Organization as well as the CDC, the surgeon general and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It’s time to set the record straight and discuss the best ways of not just curing the coronavirus, but actually preventing it in the first place. And, as with most illnesses, it generally comes down to the immune system. Contrary to popular opinion, COVID-19 itself is not really killing anyone. What is killing a very minuscule number of coronavirus victims is the body’s immune system overreacting to the presence of the virus and causing widespread inflammation of body tissues and organs, such as the lungs. Inflammation caused by the hyper-reaction of the immune system is the cause of many illnesses physicians deal with on a daily basis. Chronic diseases like lupus and arthritis are auto-immune disorders. Common allergies are caused by the immune system identifying and overreacting to common and usually harmless outside substances, like pollen or dust, and causing that system to go into overdrive to fight the outside agent, even if that agent poses no health threat to the individual.

The reason most people diagnosed with COVID-19 are having no symptoms or only mild illnesses is that their immune systems are functioning normally; however, in older adults and individuals who have compromised immune systems, the immune system moves into “freakout” mode, causing massive inflammation often leading to either violent illness or death.

With COVID-19, the virus enters through lung type 2 epithelial cells. An excessive immune response results in the infiltration of inflammatory cells, called neutrophils, into the lungs. Neutrophils produce enzymes which destroy the fine structures of the lung needed for respiration to occur, also causing the leakage of water into the lungs. Protection from a virus is mediated by stimulation of the first layer of defense “innate” immunity: interferon-alpha production NK cell activity.

Additional production from the virus is enhanced by Th1 cells, which are part of the adaptive immune system and cause immunological memory and suppression of excessive inflammation inhibits NLRP3 and chemicals that are toxic to the lungs.

QuadraMune is a natural health product that offers an integrated and sustained attack on inflammation. It contains four main ingredients: Pterostilbene, Epigallocatechin gallate or EGCg, Sulforaphane and Thymoquinone. The first ingredient is used for immune stimulation and blocking inflammation. The second is a potent antioxidant, responsible for some of the health benefits of green tea. Sulforaphane is also an antioxidant and potent stimulator of endogenous detoxifying enzymes, responsible for the health benefits of broccoli. Finally, thymoquinone is a phytochemical compound found in the plant Nigella sativa.

In a clinical trial, pterostilbene was demonstrated to increase the ability of NK cells to kill target cancer cells. NK cells are cells of the body that directly kill viruses. In the same trial, pterostilbene increased the production of Interferon-gamma from T cells. Interferon-gamma is essential for antiviral Th1 immune memory. It also decreased CRP, the C-reactive protein, which is associated with death from COVID-19 and TNF which is produced by macrophages in the lungs and causes lung failure.

Sulforaphane protects the lungs from damage by activating the Nrf2 gene and suppresses the death of lung cells. It stimulates production of growth factors, stimulates fluid call surfactant to clear debris and prevents scar tissue formation.

EGCg protects from cell death induced by inflammatory mediators, inhibits alveolar macrophage hyperactivation, suppresses neutrophil activity in the lungs, reduces fibrosis and stimulates healing factors. It also stimulates T regulatory cells when needed to protect the body against autoimmunity and pathological inflammation.

Lastly, thymoquinone has an active ingredient chemically related to hydroxychloroquine which – despite the best efforts of the left-wing press to ridicule its efficacy – has been proven in study after study to work both as a preventative and greatly assist recovery in the early stages of COVID, is demonstrated to stimulate NK cells, which are antiviral, and is a potential antiviral itself based on its mechanistic effects on cells.

Like other viruses, COVID-19 can be avoided or – if contracted – its worst effects mitigated by a strong and effective immune system, just like the common cold, the various strains of influenza or other maladies that have plagued humanity for centuries.

Dr. James Veltmeyer is a prominent La Jolla physician voted “Top Doctor” in San Diego County in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Veltmeyer can be reached at [email protected] and by visiting http://drveltmeyer.com.